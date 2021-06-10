Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 680,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $87,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

