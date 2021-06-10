Insider Selling: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Sells 10,421 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Kreter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,249. The company has a market cap of $270.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $7,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 594,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Iteris by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

