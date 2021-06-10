Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 246,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
