Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 246,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 3.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,174,000. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Kaleyra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

