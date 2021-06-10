Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells 5,984 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $50,758.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 72,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,871 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

