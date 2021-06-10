Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CMO Sells 962 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 962 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $13,208.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,859.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 72,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. On average, analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

