Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00.

Shares of LADR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,240. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.