Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Sells 12,299,996 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. 3,176,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,059. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

