Insider Selling: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Sells 1,480,000 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00.

MDRR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 5,636,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

