Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 9,170 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87.

Shares of MDB traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $329.52. 1,027,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,133. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

