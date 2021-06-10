Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 12,073 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,972.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53.

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.56. 1,028,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,511. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

