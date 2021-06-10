Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Sells 36,002 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NUAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. 9,671,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,590,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,749.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUAN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $85,164,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,338 shares during the period.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.