Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68.

On Friday, June 4th, Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00.

Organogenesis stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 955,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $54,581,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $16,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

