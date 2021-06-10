Insider Selling: Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Sells 54,888 Shares of Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

SVS stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,183 ($15.46). 111,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,644. Savills plc has a 1 year low of GBX 711.50 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,183.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

