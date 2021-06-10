Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $24.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.13. 3,026,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,214. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 652.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.87 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

