Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 1,022 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 597,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,946,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

