Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SI traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.18. 758,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,998. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

