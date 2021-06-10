Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00.

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 115,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,783. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

