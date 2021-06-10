Insider Selling: Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells 185,229 Shares of Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $233,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,065,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $84,181.95.

NASDAQ:TMBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,100. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $92,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.