Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 41,250 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,116,498 shares in the company, valued at $37,862,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $74,732.50.

NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

