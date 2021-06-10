Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells 71,256 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Jacobs Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49.

On Tuesday, April 27th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $145.54. 1,286,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,528. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

