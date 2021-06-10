Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36.

ZM traded up $12.87 on Thursday, reaching $346.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.75 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.