Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 51,196 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.91. 3,515,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,271. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.30 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

