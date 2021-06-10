Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,222 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in S&P Global by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after acquiring an additional 646,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.99. 12,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.79. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

