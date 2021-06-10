Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 201 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Creative Planning bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,363,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Cannonball Research increased their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $499.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,246. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.68 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

