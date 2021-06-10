Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 5,249 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.42. 35,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.