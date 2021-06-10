Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 736 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.16. 301,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.