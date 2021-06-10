Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Walmart by 61.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 85.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.00. 126,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,086. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $392.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

