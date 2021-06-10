Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,688. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

