Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 189.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.80. 5,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $97.03.

