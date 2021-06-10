Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.45 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

