Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,265,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $129.89. The stock had a trading volume of 680,579 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.34.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.