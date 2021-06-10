Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 132,424 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2,898.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VLUE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,730 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58.

