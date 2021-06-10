Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,268 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $388.53. 19,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $409.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.