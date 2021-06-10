Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 3,970 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 219,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.24. 255,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

