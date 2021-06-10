Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,274. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,574 shares of company stock worth $13,977,140. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

