Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 125.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 182,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

