Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.1% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.97. 81,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

