Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $640.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $274.51 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

