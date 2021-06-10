Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $891,000.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.46. 20,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,199. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62.

