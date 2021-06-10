Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.84.

NYSE:DRI traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.08. 17,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,980. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

