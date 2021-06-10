Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

