Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

