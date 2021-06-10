Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 203.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,014,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. 25,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,576. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

