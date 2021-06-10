Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 408,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,688. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.97.

