Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.29. 113,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,448. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

