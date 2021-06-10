Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

