Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.19. 106,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,255. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.