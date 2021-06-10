Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.35. 31,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

