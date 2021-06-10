Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.7% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,324,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 534,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $529.44. 101,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.59. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.37 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.