Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,696. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

